Crash brings down power lines in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — There's a traffic alert for drivers in Madisonville.
Around 11:40 a.m. the Madisonville Police Department said that a crash had brought down utility lines on East Center Street.
Drivers are being asked to avoid East Center Street from Daves Street to Park Avenue for the next few hours while utility crews work to make repairs.
MPD says that power outages on the east side of the city are possible, and ask residents to be patient as utility crews work to resolve the issue.
Police say that no one was injured in the crash.