Crash causes lane restrictions on Western Kentucky Parkway in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Lane restrictions are in-place on part of the Western Kentucky Parkway in Ohio County after a crash Wednesday morning.
Around 8:30 a.m., the Ohio County Sheriff's Office said there had been a crash at the 70 mile marker of the parkway, just south of Beaver Dam.
OCSO says one eastbound lane and one westbound lane were shut down. It's unclear how long the lane restrictions will last.
No injuries were immediately reported, but drivers are asked to use caution in the area.
