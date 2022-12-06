Crash involving FedEx truck and semi closes Highway 60 East in Daviess County

Authorities say a crash involving a FedEx truck and a semi has completely blocked part of Highway 60 East in Daviess County, Kentucky.
Officials with Owensboro-Daviess County Central Dispatch said at 1:17 p.m. that crews were responding to the crash in the 12210 block of Highway 60 East.
We're told the entire roadway is currently blocked and expected to be shut down for at least two hours.
Authorities say that detours are being set up at this time, and that Daviess County Fire Chief Smith is requesting large trucks to detour using the U.S. Highway 231 N (Natcher Bridge), as local detour is to narrow for large trucks.
