Crews battle large fire at metal outbuilding in Daviess County

Multiple departments were at the scene of a large fire in Daviess County, Kentucky on Wednesday evening.
The fire broke out at a metal out building on Poplar Log Bridge Road, just south of Masonville and east of I-165.
The Masonville Fire Department says it responded to the fire around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, along with the Whitesville Fire Department and the Daviess County Fire Department. According to MFD, first arriving units found flames coming from the 40x50 metal building.
Firefighters were able to open a large sliding door on the end of the building to battle the flames. MFD says that the fire was under control in about an hour, but that firefighters stayed on the scene for another hour and a half putting out hot spots.
The department says that fire investigators were called to the scene, and that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
No one was injured.