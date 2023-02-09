 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected. The strongest wind gusts will be associated with a
line of showers this morning.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches
and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. A few power outages are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of
50 mph may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Crews battle large fire at metal outbuilding in Daviess County

  • Updated
  • 0
Masonville Fire Department photo of Wednesday evening fire on Poplar Log Bridge Road

Masonville Fire Department photo of Wednesday evening fire on Poplar Log Bridge Road in Daviess County, Kentucky

Multiple departments were at the scene of a large fire in Daviess County, Kentucky on Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out at a metal out building on Poplar Log Bridge Road, just south of Masonville and east of I-165.

The Masonville Fire Department says it responded to the fire around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, along with the Whitesville Fire Department and the Daviess County Fire Department. According to MFD, first arriving units found flames coming from the 40x50 metal building.

Firefighters were able to open a large sliding door on the end of the building to battle the flames. MFD says that the fire was under control in about an hour, but that firefighters stayed on the scene for another hour and a half putting out hot spots.

The department says that fire investigators were called to the scene, and that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No one was injured.

