Crews begin installing Safe Haven Baby Box at Owensboro Fire Department station

  • Updated
Crews installing Safe Haven Baby Box at OFD Fire Station 1 (Owensboro Fire Department photo)

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Work is underway to install Owensboro's own Safe Haven Baby Box.

The Owensboro Fire Department said Tuesday that crews had started to install the special box at Fire State 1.

Once the box is inside the wall, crews will start the wiring portion of the installation.

As we reported back in March, fundraising efforts helped secure the box for the city.

The boxes allow mothers to safely surrender newborn children with full anonymity, with no questions asked.

OFD says the box should be operational within the next few weeks. 

