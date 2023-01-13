Crews called to vehicle fire by Twin Bridges in Henderson

Drives heading across the Twin Bridges south into Henderson, Kentucky, could face delays Friday afternoon.
Our 44 Sky Cam Network spotted a vehicle fire near the Twin Bridges just before noon on Friday.
According to dispatchers, fire crews with Henderson Fire And Baskett Fire were dispatched to the scene after the 911 call came in around 11:44 a.m.
We're told Henderson Police, the Sheriff's Office, and Kentucky State Police were also dispatched.
As of about 12:10 p.m., traffic heading south over the bridge was at a complete standstill.
No other details are available right now but we'll provide any updates as they become available.