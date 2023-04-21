Crews contain Friday morning house fire in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — Crews were at the scene of a house fire in Owensboro on Friday morning.
The Owensboro Fire Department says it happened around 6:30 a.m. at a home on French Street.
Firefighters arrived in the area and found a single-story home with fire in one room. As more units arrived and continued to arrive and help, they were able to stop the fire from spreading further into the home.
Fire officials said it was thanks to efficient and safe work from crews, plus the timing of the 911 call and the quick work from dispatch, that the fire was able to be stopped before things got any worse.
No injuries were reported.