Criminal history expungement event happening in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Individuals interested in having their records "wiped clean" can look into expungement at the upcoming "Wipe Your Record Clean" Expungement Event in Hopkins County.
The event, which is being hosted through a partnership by several organizations on April 25, will allow interested individuals to gain access to their background checks and speak to attorneys to get their criminal records reviewed to see if they meet the requirement for expungement.
The event also provides an opportunity for job seekers to connect with second-chance employers and community resource groups.
“Whether applying for a loan, securing employment, or even furthering education, having your criminal record wiped clean and expunged is vital to personal advancement and a top priority of the West Kentucky Workforce Board,” said Business Liaison Molly Deahl. “Last year we saw unprecedented numbers at the event, and we expect to see the same this year as we can again offer the coverage of expungement certificate eligibility fee ($40 value) to the first 100 qualified attendees, thanks to the Hopkins County Law Library.”
The free event will happen from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ballard Convention Center, located at 605 E. Arch St. in Madisonville.
Those interested in attending can RSVP and find more info on the Facebook event page.