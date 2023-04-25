Criminal record expungement event happening Tuesday in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A criminal record expungement event is happening in Hopkins County on Tuesday.
The "Wipe Your Record Clean" event is happening from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Ballard Convention Center.
In addition to accessing their background and speaking to attorneys about getting a criminal record expunged, attendees will also be presented with opportunities from second-chance employers and community resource groups.
“Whether applying for a loan, securing employment, or even furthering education, having your criminal record wiped clean and expunged is vital to personal advancement and a top priority of the West Kentucky Workforce Board,” says Business Liaison Molly Deahl.
The Ballard Convention Center is located at 605 E. Arch St. in Madisonville.