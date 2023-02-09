'Cupid Shuffle' Valentine’s Day event happening in Henderson

Several downtown Henderson businesses will start an event from Thursday through Valentine's Day.
Henderson Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Henderson Partnership is sponsoring the Cupid Shuffle.
We spoke with Chamber of Commerce member, Clay Gillham, on how she thinks this event will impact local Henderson businesses, “I think this is a great example of a time to show Henderson some love to show your local businesses some love. And just for our local business community to come together, I said earlier kinda the rising time lifts all ships and I really think we have a great group of businesses where collaboration is one of the most important things.”
Here's how it works:
- -Shop with any participating merchant between February 9th and 14th and spend over $25 to be entered to win.
- -Write your name and phone number on a piece of paper and drop it in the red heart box at the register.
- -On Friday, February 17th, we'll draw one winner who will receive a $50 Chamber Gift Certificate!
We spoke with LandyLane Boutique and Embroidery Owner,Angie Goodwin, on how she thinks love will spread with this event, “Oh the Henderson Chambers has done an amazing job marketing the event, so I’m expecting lots and lots of people to be downtown. And it is so nice to see our streets full of shoppers and families and laughing. And we’re excited about it.”
There’s still plenty of time to come participate in the event before your love runs out this Valentine’s Day.