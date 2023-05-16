 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Breaking

breaking

Daniel Cameron advances as Republican nominee in race for governor of Kentucky

  • Updated
  • 0
Daniel Cameron gives victory speech after being nominated as Republican candidate in race for Kentucky's next governor

FRANKFORT (WEVV) — Kentuckians have chosen a Republican candidate in the race for the state's next governor.

Daniel Cameron advanced as the Republican candidate in Tuesday's primary election.

The Associated Press declared Cameron as the winner at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday.

Cameron, who currently serves as the state's attorney general, was endorsed in the race for Kentucky's next governor by former President Donald Trump.

Cameron will now face off against incumbent Governor Andy Beshear in November's general elections.

For a full list of Tuesday's primary election results, visit wevv.com/news/election-results.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you