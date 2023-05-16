Daniel Cameron advances as Republican nominee in race for governor of Kentucky

FRANKFORT (WEVV) — Kentuckians have chosen a Republican candidate in the race for the state's next governor.

Daniel Cameron advanced as the Republican candidate in Tuesday's primary election.

The Associated Press declared Cameron as the winner at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday.

Cameron, who currently serves as the state's attorney general, was endorsed in the race for Kentucky's next governor by former President Donald Trump.

Cameron will now face off against incumbent Governor Andy Beshear in November's general elections.

For a full list of Tuesday's primary election results, visit wevv.com/news/election-results.