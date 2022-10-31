Date set for groundbreaking of Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex

Officials have set a date to break ground on a large project in Hopkins County, Kentucky.

City and county leaders will break ground on the new Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 3:30 p.m.

The groundbreaking ceremony is slated to take place at 839 Midtown Boulevard in Madisonville. The community is invited to attend the event.

Back in March, officials approved a nearly $14M bid for the construction of the project from Paducah-based A & K Construction.

During previous discussions surrounding the sports complex, officials said they hoped the facility would attract more people and sporting events to Hopkins County.

You can see more digital renderings plus the layout of the new sports complex in the PDF document below.