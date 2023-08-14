Date set for opening of Safe Haven Baby Box in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — After months in the making, a date has been set for the opening of a Safe Haven Baby Box in Owensboro.
The baby box will open at Owensboro Fire Department Station 1 on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m.
Back in March, fundraising efforts secured the box, with the box installed at the fire station in June.
The boxes allow mothers to safely surrender newborn children with full anonymity, with no questions asked.
Between now and the opening day, OFD personnel will be training to use the box and care for any infants left there in the future.