Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office says popular street drug laced with fentanyl caused multiple overdoses

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Authorities in Daviess County are investigating a string of overdoses that occurred in an Owensboro neighborhood on Saturday.
According to Daviess County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Camden Circle, in reference to a suspected drug overdose. They say they found two young adults suffering from a suspected cocaine overdose, and one young adult that was having CPR administered.
They say all were taken to a local hospital to receive further treatment. Later, two additional people were brought in, in reference to a cocaine overdose.
According to authorities, all five subjects were connected to each other.
Deputies were later informed by hospital staff that the cocaine consumed by all five subjects, was laced with fentanyl.
44News spoke to Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman. He credited the quick action taken by first responders and hospital staff for preventing the overdoses from becoming fatal.
"Some of these young people were going to die the other night, very tragically. But fortunately with the life-saving interventions that took place, CPR, hospitalization, and Narcan in some cases, they quickly went into stable condition and in some cases were released from the hospital" says Sheriff Youngman.
He says that Owensboro and Daviess County is just like any other community struggling to combat the deadly drug.
"We do have fentanyl. It is here. I read recently that 40% of illegal street drugs have some sort of fentanyl ingredient" he continued.
Sheriff Youngman says his deputies, along with police and other first responders, carry different forms of Narcan on them to prevent overdoses from turning into loss of life.
Authorities say an investigation into where the drugs came from, is still ongoing.