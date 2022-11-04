 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and cause a few power outages. Winds
this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Daviess County Animal Shelter waves adoption fees for cats to help with overflow of intakes

  • Updated
  • 0
cat adoption

Animal control officials in Daviess County, Kentucky, are doing what they can to help with the large number of cats currently in their care.

We're told the Daviess County Animal Shelter is waiving all adoption fees for young adult and adult cats through Nov. 15 to help with an overflow of intakes.

The shelter says that all of the cats included in the offer are inside cats that are already altered and ready for adoption, with no application required. They say all of the cats have also been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and that they're up to date on vaccines.

Anyone looking to adopt a cat should bring a cat crate if they can. Cat carrier boxes can also be purchased at the shelter for $5.

The shelter says there is a limit of two cats per household.

Visit the Daviess county Animal Shelter at 2620 KY Highway 81 in Owensboro, or call 270-685-8275.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you