Daviess County Animal Shelter waves adoption fees for cats to help with overflow of intakes

Animal control officials in Daviess County, Kentucky, are doing what they can to help with the large number of cats currently in their care.
We're told the Daviess County Animal Shelter is waiving all adoption fees for young adult and adult cats through Nov. 15 to help with an overflow of intakes.
The shelter says that all of the cats included in the offer are inside cats that are already altered and ready for adoption, with no application required. They say all of the cats have also been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and that they're up to date on vaccines.
Anyone looking to adopt a cat should bring a cat crate if they can. Cat carrier boxes can also be purchased at the shelter for $5.
The shelter says there is a limit of two cats per household.
Visit the Daviess county Animal Shelter at 2620 KY Highway 81 in Owensboro, or call 270-685-8275.