Daviess County authorities ask for help finding veteran's missing service dog

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Community members in the Daviess County area are being asked to keep an eye out for a missing service dog.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office put the request for help out on Tuesday in the search for "Maximo."
DCSO says Maximo is a tan boxer, who is a service dog belonging to a local veteran.
Maximo was reportedly last seen in the area of the roundabout at Highway 81 and Highway 56, according to the sheriff's office. They say the dog is wearing a "Carhart" collar.
Anyone who finds Maximo should call the sheriff's office at 270-685-8444 so he can be reunited with his owner.