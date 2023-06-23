 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 24th for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Daviess County authorities file for teen suspect in Owensboro girl's murder to be tried as adult

  • Updated
  • 0

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Authorities in Daviess County are looking to try a young suspect in a recent murder investigation as an adult.

As we reported, 16-year-old Gaymee Paw was shot and killed near Ben Hawes Park in Owensboro on Wednesday. Authorities arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to the shooting on several charges, including murder.

Authorities release more details on victim, suspect in Owensboro murder investigation

Around 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon, the Daviess County Attorney's Office filed a request for the 16-year-old murder suspect to be tried as an adult.

Authorities will address the filing with the defense and judge during the suspect's 9 a.m. arraignment on June 28.

Stay with us on-air and online as we continue to follow the story.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

