Daviess County authorities file for teen suspect in Owensboro girl's murder to be tried as adult

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Authorities in Daviess County are looking to try a young suspect in a recent murder investigation as an adult.
As we reported, 16-year-old Gaymee Paw was shot and killed near Ben Hawes Park in Owensboro on Wednesday. Authorities arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to the shooting on several charges, including murder.
Around 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon, the Daviess County Attorney's Office filed a request for the 16-year-old murder suspect to be tried as an adult.
Authorities will address the filing with the defense and judge during the suspect's 9 a.m. arraignment on June 28.
Stay with us on-air and online as we continue to follow the story.