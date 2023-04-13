Daviess County authorities looking for porch pirate suspect

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Authorities in Daviess County say they're trying to find a suspect in a porch pirate investigation.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says a package was stolen from a home on Gobler Ford Road.
According to DCSO, the theft happened on Wednesday, just after 1 p.m.
The sheriff's office says the theft involved the person shown here. Photos shared by the sheriff's office show a man with a hat and glasses, and a car.
Anyone with information on the theft is being asked to call Deputy Kolbe Mattingly at 270-685-8444 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.