Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, April 13, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Daviess County authorities looking for porch pirate suspect

  • Updated
Porch pirate suspect (Daviess County Sheriff's Office photo)

Porch pirate suspect (Daviess County Sheriff's Office photo)

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Authorities in Daviess County say they're trying to find a suspect in a porch pirate investigation.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says a package was stolen from a home on Gobler Ford Road.

According to DCSO, the theft happened on Wednesday, just after 1 p.m.

The sheriff's office says the theft involved the person shown here. Photos shared by the sheriff's office show a man with a hat and glasses, and a car.

Anyone with information on the theft is being asked to call Deputy Kolbe Mattingly at 270-685-8444 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

