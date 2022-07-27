 Skip to main content
Daviess County Detention Center hiring Deputy Jailers

Daviess County Detention Center

The Daviess County Detention Center is searching for Deputy Jailers.

DCDC says they offer hazardous-duty retirement, health insurance benefits, competitive pay, shift differential, holiday double-pay, compensatory time and sick leave.

To become an eligible applicant, you must be a U.S citizen, at least 21 years-old, have a high school diploma or GED, valid driver's license, along with no felony convictions since the age of 18.

Starting pay for Hazardous Duty Deputies is $17.50 per hour.

You can apply on the Daviess County Detention Center's website.

