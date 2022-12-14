 Skip to main content
Daviess County elected officials sworn in

  • Updated
daviess co elected officials sworn in

Newly elected officials from Daviess County, Kentucky, were swore into office on Wednesday.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Daviess Co. fiscal courthouse.  A total of 9 individuals took their oaths.

Among those that took their oaths were:

Judge/ Executive Charlie Castlen,

County Sheriff Brad Youngman

County Clerk Leslie McCarty

County Attorney John Burlew

County Jailer Art Maglinger

County Commissioners Janie Marksberry, Larry Conder, and Chris Castlen

Property Valuation Administrator Rachel Foster

Soil and Water Conservation Dist. Supervisors Mark Irby, Dustin Warren, Jeff Rice

The ceremony was officiated by Judge Tom Castlen.

