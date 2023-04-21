Daviess County Fiscal Court Commissioners deny funds for RiverPark Center

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — The Daviess County Fiscal Court Commissioners met and discussed their budget for the 2023-2024 Fiscal year on Wednesday.
During that meeting commissioners second-guessed their decision to provide their annual $12,000 funding towards the RiverPark Center.
"Obviously I was very disappointed to hear that and some of the reasons that they gave I think require some more clarification," Rich Jorn the Executive Director of the RiverPark Center said. He believes their annual funding isn't the only thing cut from this years budget but he thinks the reasoning behind their cut is due to the center's monthly drag shows.
"There's a group of opposition who has been against it from the get go and it's always a misinterpretation of what happens at a drag show," said Jorn.
According to Jorn, that misinterpretation being children being exposed to itbut Jorn say's that's not the case as the lounge where it is hosted is age restricted.
"I just feel like this is not something we should subject our children to in this town," Janie Marksberry, is one of the commissioners backing the decision to cut the center's funds out of this years budget.
She's joined by Judge Executive Charlie Castlen and one other commissioner.
During Thursday evening's Fiscal Court meeting she addressed her reason for opposing in front of everyone in attendance.
"They stated that they would carry on, that is certainly their right but we don't have to fund it," said Marksberry.
As of Thursday's session, two commissioners were in favor of providing the funds to the RiverPark Center, and the remaining commissioners were opposed making it an automatic no for the center to receive the funding for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, unless there's a change of heart.
According to Marksberry, before coming to this decision there were previous conversations with Jorn regarding the controversy but a resolution was not made.
Jorn says regardless if they receive the funding, the center will continue to do what it's done for years for the community.
The next meeting discussing the final decision will be held in May.