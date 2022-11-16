Daviess County intersection shut down after crash

An intersection is currently closed in Daviess County, Kentucky, while crews work to clear a crash.
Officials said Wednesday that the Daviess County Sheriff's Office was working the crash, which happened at the intersection of Old Hartford Road and US 231.
Authorities sent the alert out around 3:30 p.m., and said the road would be closed for an undetermined amount of time.
No information on the crash or if anyone was injured was immediately released.
