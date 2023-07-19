 Skip to main content
Daviess County Jail inmate died from artery blockage near heart, authorities say

  • Updated
Daviess County Detention Center

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — We're learning new details about the death of an inmate at the Daviess County Jail.

As we reported, a 22-year-old inmate at the Daviess County Jail died after getting into a fight.

Authorities said the inmate, Darius Quarles, was seen on security camera collapsing to the ground after the fight.

On Wednesday, investigators told 44News that a preliminary investigation revealed Quarles had a 98% blockage in a main artery near his heart, which caused his death.

Officials say that the toxicology results from Quarles' autopsy haven't come back yet, and the investigation is still open.

We're told that Quarles was the aggressor in the fight, so it's unlikely that any charges will be filed in the incident.

No other information on the incident has been released.

