Daviess County, Kentucky soldier who died in the Korean War accounted for

Government officials announced Friday that a fallen soldier from Daviess County, Kentucky, had been accounted for.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) said Friday that U.S. Army Pfc. Robert A. Wright of Whitesville, who went missing in action during the Korean War, was accounted for on Aug. 15, 2022.
The DPAA says that while Wright was accounted for in August, his family only recently received notification, which is why the announcement was made Friday.
According to the DPAA, Pfc. Wright was fighting along the Kum River near Taejon, South Korea, in July of 1950 as a member of C Company, 1st Battalion, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. They say that due to the fighting, Wright's could not be recovered at the time. The Army issued a presumptive finding of death on Dec. 31, 1953.
Eventually, DPAA scientists were able to use dental and anthropological analysis and other evidence to identify Wright's remains. Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System also used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis to identify Wright.
The DPAA says that Wright’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. They say a rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
You can read more about Pfc. Wright's service and history on the DPAA website.
Wright will be be buried at a later date in his home city of Whitesville.