Daviess County man named 2022 Kentucky Farm Bureau Farmer of the Year

A Daviess County, Kentucky man has been recognized for his work as a farmer.
The Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) announced Wednesday that Gary Cecil of Daviess County had been named the 2022 KFB Farmer of the Year.
KFB says the annual Farmer of the Year award recognizes individuals whose efforts not only strengthen the state's agriculture industry, but also demonstrate service and leadership both on and off the farm.
According to KFB, Cecil has been farming for 49 years. He raises a variety of crops, including watermelon, corn, soybeans, mixed vegetables, and greenhouse flowers.
Cecil and his wife Imelda also have three adult children who are involved in the family operations of Cecil Farms, according to KFB.
“Having my family as part of our farming operation is very important to me. I value our time together and appreciate what we have created and grown over the years,” Cecil said.
In being named the bureau's farmer of the year, Cecil will be honored during the organizations 103rd annual meeting at the Galt House in Louisville this December.