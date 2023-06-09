Daviess County man sentenced in 2020 sexual abuse case

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A Daviess County man learned his fate Thursday, after being found guilty for his connection to a 2020 sexual assault investigation.
The Sheriff's Office says a judge found 82 year old Homer Harper guilty after a two-day trial.
Harper has been sentenced to five years in prison for two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor.
After the jury announced their decision, Harper was transported to the Daviess County Detention Center.
A final sentencing hearing for Harper will be held on September 5th.