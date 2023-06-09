Daviess County man sentenced in 2020 sexual abuse case

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air today, June 9th, for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
articulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Homer Harper Sentenced

Homer Harper was sentenced to five years in prison and has a final sentencing hearing in September.

 Tommy Mason

Homer Harper was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in a 2020 sexual assault case.

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A Daviess County man learned his fate Thursday, after being found guilty for his connection to a 2020 sexual assault investigation.

The Sheriff's Office says a judge found 82 year old Homer Harper guilty after a two-day trial.

Harper has been sentenced to five years in prison for two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor.

After the jury announced their decision, Harper was transported to the Daviess County Detention Center.

A final sentencing hearing for Harper will be held on September 5th.

