Daviess County nonprofits invited to apply to participate in 'Christmas at Panther Creek'

Nonprofit organizations in Daviess County, Kentucky, are being invited to apply for a fundraising opportunity in conjunction with “Christmas at Panther Creek.”
Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court said Tuesday that nonprofits could now apply apply to participate in the holiday-time light display event at Panther Creek Park.
The holiday light display will run at the Owensboro park from Friday, Nov. 25, to Monday, Jan. 2.
According to the Fiscal Court, five of the agencies that apply will be selected through a random drawing, allowing them to collectively receive half of the total proceeds from the event.
“Christmas at Panther Creek is a time-honored tradition in Daviess County with more than 50 displays and 500,000 lights,” said Ross Leigh, Director of Parks & Recreation. “The gate admission is collected by non-profit organizations that supply volunteers for one week during the display.”
To apply, visit daviessky.org and download the application from the Document Center.
Anyone with questions can contact the parks department at 270-685-6142 or email rleigh@daviessky.org.