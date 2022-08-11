Daviess County Public Schools district says schools will remain closed Friday

Kentucky students in the Daviess County Public Schools district won't be heading back to class on Friday.
The start of the school year was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but officials with the district said late Tuesday evening that a software issue impacting bus routes had caused a delay.
While the DCPS district hoped to welcome students back on Friday, officials with the district say they needed more time to correct the issue and effectively communicate bus route information to parents.
The first day of school for all DCPS schools will now be Monday, August 15.
To see a full list of schools in the DCPS district, visit the district's website at daviesskyschools.org.