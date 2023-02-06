Daviess County Public Schools launches 'Be Kind Campaign'

In Daviess County, Kentucky, the Daviess County Public Schools district launched its second year campaign of #BeKindDCPS on Feb. 1
The goal of the campaign is to flood the school buildings, hallways, classrooms, playgrounds, lunchrooms, and social media feeds with conversations, actions, and messages focusing on positive acts of kindness.
We spoke with middle schooler, Elijah Davis, on what events are happening for the campaign, “So our campaign, one of our main things is, it’s called chain reaction to kindness. Where every act of kindness we see throughout the school, we’ll add a paper chain link. When the month is finished, we will string it around the school to see how long our chain is.”
A family within the community has donated a variety of school-level specific books centered around the theme of "Buckets of Kindness."
By nurturing an understanding that kindness is a gift anyone can give, DCPS hopes this campaign will encourage everyone to be more thoughtful and aware of the power they possess in making the world a better place, one act of kindness at a time.
We spoke with Principal of Burns Middle, Dane Ferguson, on why this campaign is so important, “In schools in general, it’s a tough time, with the social and emotional things that kids are going through, our families are going through. It’s just a time we should be lifting each other up and supporting one another.”
All month long they will be encouraging kindness among students, staff, families and our community.