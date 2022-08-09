Daviess County Public Schools postpones start of school due to transportation software issue

Many students in Daviess County, Kentucky, will be heading back to class later than originally planned.
The Daviess County Public Schools district announced late Tuesday evening that the start of the school year has been pushed back by a couple of days.
The district says a major software issue prevents the district from safely routing the afternoon bus routes.
The district says morning routes will remain unchanged.
Daviess County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11.
The district say it will consider cancelling Friday if necessary, but they are hopeful the software issue will be resolve by then.
However, Owensboro Public Schools says classes for students in the district are expected to load the buses Wednesday morning.