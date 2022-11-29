 Skip to main content
Daviess County Sheriff's Office gets new life-saving equipment

DCSO gets three new AEDs Tuesday (Daviess County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, got new tools on Tuesday that will help save lives.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says it received three new LIFEPAK Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, the AEDs are crucial pieces of life-saving equipment that will be used by deputies.

All of the DCSO's deputies are trained in CPR and first aid, with four deputies also being certified EMTs. The sheriff's office says that since deputies are out on patrol, they can sometimes arrive before Fire Department or EMS personnel are able to get to a scene and begin life-saving measures.

DCSO says the new AEDs are also compatible with the cardiac monitors carried by the Daviess County Fire Department and AMR.

With Tuesday's addition of the three new AEDs, four total DCSO deputies are now equipped with the life-saving tools.

