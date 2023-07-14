Daviess County Sheriff's Office gets new therapy dog

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — The Daviess County Sheriff's Office is introducing a new member to the community.
On Thursday, DCSO introduced the community to Claire, the department's new therapy dog.
After arriving at the Animal Shelter back in March, Claire was selected by Dogs Helping Heroes to be the new therapy dog.
Claire is working with Sgt. Tyler Free to provide comfort and support to law enforcement and the general public.
You can see more about Claire in the video shared by the Daviess County Fiscal Court.