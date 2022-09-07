 Skip to main content
Daviess County Sheriff's Office identifies drowning victim

Daviess County KY Sheriff's Office

Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, have released the identity of a woman who recently drowned.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that 68-year-old Jackie Deno was the victim in the drowning that happened on Friday, Sept. 2.

The sheriff's office says crews responded to a home in Utica on Friday to investigate after a woman was reportedly not breathing after being pulled from the water.

According to DCSO, the Daviess County Coroner's Office determined Deno's primary cause of death as drowning, with a secondary cause of death of hypoglycemia.

The sheriff's office says that no foul play is suspected.

