Daviess County to receive increased rate for housing federal prisoners

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A new pay rate for federal prisoners at the Daviess County Jail is expected to result in a large revenue boost.
The Daviess County Fiscal Court approved a new agreement with the US Department of Justice for housing federal prisoners.
County officials say they successfully negotiated the rate of $70 per federal prisoner per day, up from $55.
County Treasurer Jordan Johnson says the increased rate is expected to result in an estimated $300,000 to $400,000 in additional revenue per year.
“I would like to highlight that Jailer Maglinger and his staff worked incredibly diligently to compile the information and narrative necessary for the negotiations,” said County Treasurer Jordan Johnson.
The new per diem rate is retroactive to July 1, 2023.