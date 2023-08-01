 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton,
Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL, White, and Williamson. In
southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO, and Scott.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms will develop tonight. Stronger
storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, and some
storms may repeat over the same areas, heightening the
potential for flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Daviess County to receive increased rate for housing federal prisoners

  • 0
Daviess County Detention Center aerial view

Daviess County Detention Center aerial view (Daviess County Fiscal Court)

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A new pay rate for federal prisoners at the Daviess County Jail is expected to result in a large revenue boost.

The Daviess County Fiscal Court approved a new agreement with the US Department of Justice for housing federal prisoners.

County officials say they successfully negotiated the rate of $70 per federal prisoner per day, up from $55.

County Treasurer Jordan Johnson says the increased rate is expected to result in an estimated $300,000 to $400,000 in additional revenue per year.

“I would like to highlight that Jailer Maglinger and his staff worked incredibly diligently to compile the information and narrative necessary for the negotiations,” said County Treasurer Jordan Johnson.

The new per diem rate is retroactive to July 1, 2023.

