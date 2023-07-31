Daviess County tornado siren struck by lightning

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — The tornado siren located just off of Highway 56 in Sorgho, Kentucky was constantly wailing on and off over the weekend.
Residents in the area were awoken at all hours of the night on Saturday and into Sunday morning.
The only issue, was that there was never any tornado in the area.
As it turns out, lightning had struck the siren during the evening’s thunderstorms, causing the siren to malfunction and randomly sound off.
This left residents wondering all throughout the night if a tornado was actually bearing down in the area or not.
Daviess County Emergency Management released a statement saying: "The Tornado Siren located at 6724 KY-56 in Daviess County malfunctioned due to what we believe to be a direct lightning strike on the pole. Daviess County Sheriffs Office and Daviess County Emergency Management responded to the site to investigate and disconnected the siren panel. The siren contractor for Daviess County was notified and responded to the scene, the siren has been repaired and tested-No other issues were found, the siren is operational."