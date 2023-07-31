 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton,
Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wayne IL, White, and Williamson. In
southwest Indiana, Posey and Vanderburgh. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Daviess, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston,
Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union
KY, and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO, and Scott.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CDT this evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread showers and storms will develop tonight. Stronger
storms will be capable of locally heavy rainfall, and some
storms may repeat over the same areas, heightening the
potential for flooding.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Daviess County tornado siren struck by lightning

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — The tornado siren located just off of Highway 56 in Sorgho, Kentucky was constantly wailing on and off over the weekend.

Residents in the area were awoken at all hours of the night on Saturday and into Sunday morning.

The only issue, was that there was never any tornado in the area.

As it turns out, lightning had struck the siren during the evening’s thunderstorms, causing the siren to malfunction and randomly sound off.

This left residents wondering all throughout the night if a tornado was actually bearing down in the area or not.

Daviess County Emergency Management released a statement saying: "The Tornado Siren located at 6724 KY-56 in Daviess County malfunctioned due to what we believe to be a direct lightning strike on the pole. Daviess County Sheriffs Office and Daviess County Emergency Management responded to the site to investigate and disconnected the siren panel. The siren contractor for Daviess County was notified and responded to the scene, the siren has been repaired and tested-No other issues were found, the siren is operational."

