Dawson Spring community unveils memorial for Dec. 10 tornado victims

Community members in Dawson Springs, Kentucky gathered over the weekend to remember the lives lost in the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado through the unveiling of a memorial.
The purpose of the memorial plaque is to give people a place to grieve, say goodbye, and remember those lost in the deadly storms.
"I think it will start the healing and it will be somewhere where they can come and feel connected with their loved ones," shared Greg Grishan, who lost his mother in the tornado.
"It will start the healing and it will be a place that people can come and remember and look at how the community comes back from it," added Jason Cummings, who also lost his mother.
The memorial included 19 names, representing lives lost in the tornado.