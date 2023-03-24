Dawson Springs family given keys to their new home following deadly tornado

The Jarboe's lost their home the night of Dec. 10 2021 when the deadly tornado swept through Dawson Springs, KY.
Like many other's, the family of 5 was left homeless living with family members for the past 15 months.
"When we first got hit by the tornado we couldn't recognize anything in this town," said Michael Jarboe. "We lost loved ones, we actually lost neighbors in our area here. So being able to get a home is a blessing in disguise."
With the help from Catholic Charities Diocese of Owensboro and the Mennonite Disaster Services, that blessing has come to light, as the Jarboe's were given the keys to their new house.
"It's been a real gift to work with Michael and his family," said Mike Spuckey, the Project manager of the Mennonite Disaster Services. "They began the process back in the fall and then the home was started with volunteers. This one was started prior to us coming and we picked up and finished the whole thing in the last two and a half months."
Presented during a ceremony, the volunteers who helped throughout the months long process were all in attendance and they were able to see the big smiles on their faces as they walked through their new home for the first time.
"To have them back into a home after what they went through in the tornado, it's just a real blessing." said Spuckey.
Now that they have their key's, the Jarboe's are eager to settle in.
"I plan on starting on it tonight. Getting all the curtains up, then working on the beds, furniture. We're ready to go." said Jarboe. "We're just blessed to be able to get this home. Now we're able to put love into it."