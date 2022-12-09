Dawson Springs Rotary Club holding December 10th candlelight vigil

The Dawson Springs Rotary Club will host a candlelight vigil Saturday marking the one year anniversary of the deadly December 2021 tornadoes.
The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. located near the swimming pool inside the Dawson Springs City Park.
Organizers say candles will be provided.
The vigil will honor those who tragically lost their lives one year ago and celebrates a community still surviving and rebuilding.
Everyone is welcome to attend.
Organizers say parking in the area is limited so come early to park or drive with a friend.