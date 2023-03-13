Dawson Springs youth baseball league loses everything in storage unit theft

A youth baseball league in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, is hoping someone will come forward with more information after all of their gear was stolen.
A post from Dawson Springs Youth League Inc. says that someone broke into the league's storage unit in Eddyville and took everything.
The league's post says a large amount of things like baseball pants, gloves, bats, and helmets were taken in the theft.
"After the tornado we were without anything usable at our city park, and multiple children had lost all their equipment, with the generous donations from other leagues, private individuals, and organizations we had a surplus to provide our current and future players with much needed equipment such as Gloves, pants, helmets, bats, fielders masks, catching equipment, and other items," the post from the league says. "The owner of the storage unit was nice enough to use a unit until we had a place rebuilt to store our things."
Officials with the league say they think the theft happened in early February, and that a police report has been filed.
More information can be found in the league's post, below.