Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From this evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor updated forecasts and be alert for possible Warnings. Be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

DCSO: 19-year-old arrested after more than a year on the run

  • Updated
  • 0
19-year-old DaQwuan Vasaad Vinson
El'Agance Shemwell

A 19-year-old is in custody after more than a year on the run, according to the Daviess County Sheriff's Office. 

Wednesday afternoon, detectives along with a KSP detective responded to a Crime Stoppers tip that resulted in the arrest of DaQwuan Vasaad Vinson, who has been on the run since February 2022.

According to the Sheriff, Vinson has been able to evade capture on multiple previous attempts to arrest him with the help from others. 

Authorities found Vinson hiding in a false wall inside a home in the 6800 block of Thoma Drive.

Vinson is in the Daviess County Detention Center facing the following charges: 

  • Failure to Appear (on the charges of)
    • Rape 1st Degree
    • Sodomy 2nd Degree
  • Failure to Appear (on the charge of)
    • Theft by Unlawful Taking from a Building
  • Warrant of Arrest (on the charge of)
    • Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree
  • Failure to Appear (on the charge of)
    • Assault 2nd Degree
  • Failure to Appear (on the charges of)
    • Sexual Abuse 1st Degree
    • Rape 1st Degree (2 counts)
    • Sodomy 1st Degree (4 counts)
  • Warrant of Arrest (on the charge of)
    • Burglary 2nd Degree

