Deadly Kentucky Tornadoes: One Year Later

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE..Portions of Southwest Indiana, Western Kentucky, and far
Southern Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions will develop in areas of
low visibility. Use extra caution on the roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down...
use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
It's been one year since deadly tornadoes swept through western Kentucky.
On the night of Dec. 10, 2021, a long-track violent tornado moved across western Kentucky, causing catastrophic damage in numerous communities and claiming 76 lives, including 19 in Dawson Springs and 12 in Bremen.
44News spoke to heroes, survivors, weather and emergency officials, and community leaders about that fateful December night.