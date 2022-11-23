'Deck the Park' kicking off in Madisonville on Thursday

A seasonal event is returning to Madisonville, Kentucky on Thursday.
The third-annual "Deck the Park" event will kick off on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., running nightly during those same hours until Jan. 1, 2023.
The free, nightly Christmas attraction includes a Christmas light drive-thru, a Community Christmas Tree, a Christmas Bazaar, a 33-foot LED Christmas tree, plus the latest addition - a 60-foot, 40-passenger Ferris Wheel and Reindeer Ride.
The event also includes various food and retail vendors, a llive nativity scene, carolers, and of course, Santa Claus.
It's all happening at Madisonville City Park, located at 755 Park Ave. in Madisonville.