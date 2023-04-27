Delays expected on Twin Bridges for installation of navigational lighting

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — Drivers who travel on the Twin Bridges should expect delays starting on Monday, May 1.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says lane restrictions will begin on the bridges on Monday.
The restrictions will be in-place beginning at 9 a.m. on the northbound bridge. Crews are expected to switch the restrictions to the southbound bridge around mid-day, and end their work by 7 p.m.
KYTC says the restrictions will be in place so crews can upgrade the navigational light system used by Ohio River water traffic.
The upgraded equipment will require less maintenance, resulting in a more reliable navigational light system for water traffic, thus reducing possible future lane closures on the bridges.