Demolition of old Spottsville Bridge continues

Demolition of the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky, continued on Wednesday.

Crews demolished the west pier of the old bridge on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said a contractor used equipment to remove as much of the west pier as possible before the remainder of the pier was taken down by a blast.

The west pier's demolition is phase three of a four-phase plan to demolish the old bridge. The first and second phases of the plan included demolishing the small and large spans of the bridge using explosives.

You can see video of the west pier's Wednesday afternoon demolition in the video below via KYTC.