Deputy, suspect recovering after shootout in Union County

We're learning more about a deputy-involved shooting that happened in Union County, Kentucky on Thursday night.

As we reported Thursday, a Union County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot during a stand-off situation at a home in a rural part of the county.

The sheriff's office now tells us that the deputy who was shot was Jackie Carver.

UCSO says gunfire was exchanged after a man at the home, Brian Eckman, pointed a gun at Deputy Carver and another deputy at the scene.

We're told that Deputy Carver was struck once in the arm, and that Eckman was also shot multiple times in that exchange of gunfire.

Even after shots were fired, authorities say Eckman stayed inside the house for some time, only surrendering himself to authorities after several minutes of crisis negotiation.

Eckman and Deputy Carver were both taken to the hospital for treatment. The deputy has since been released from the hospital.

It's not entirely clear what charges Eckman could face when released from the hospital's care.