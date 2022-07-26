'Disaster Recovery Expo' happening in Dawson Springs for tornado victims

There's a disaster recovery expo happening in Dawson Springs, Kentucky on Tuesday night.
The event is aimed at helping victims of the December 2021 tornadoes, which caused widespread loss in our western Kentucky areas.
Tuesday evening's event is happening at the First Baptist Church, which is located at 960 Industrial Park Rd. in Dawson Springs.
Different resources will be available at the event, including government assistance, assistance with construction, plumbing, and electrical labor, financial assistance, educational opportunities, and much more.
Multiple organizations will also be present for the expo, including the Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, and others.
The event starts at 5 p.m. and will continue through 8 p.m.