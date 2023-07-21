Dispatchers needed across western Kentucky

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — When there's an emergency, and you need help, you'll likely call 911. The calm, reassuring voice on the other end of your call helps get the right personnel to you. Across Western Kentucky, from Owensboro to Henderson, there's an urgent need for dispatchers.
"Being a 911 telecommunicator is so rewarding, because we can go home at the end of the day and think we made a difference in someone's life," said Paul Nave, Director of Owensboro-Daviess County Dispatch.
Six positions need to be filled in Owensboro, 5 in Henderson, and 4 in Madisonville. The centers are open 24-7, 365 days a year. The job will have you multi-tasking to get crucial information, all while remaining calm and patient. With dispatch centers being under-staffed, it has added more to an already fast-paced, tough job when responding to emergencies.
"You have to have the internal, I wanna help make a difference for someone," said Nave. "You have to be willing to sacrifice, nights, weekends and holidays at times because we are 24 hours. Unfortunately, 911 emergencies don't stop at 5pm on a Friday."
Starting pay is around 47-thousand a year with benefits. The job as a first responder is critical. You are the first contact with citizens to get the necessary information that will then be sent to police, fire, and ambulance.
"We are not a consistent job that you do the same thing everyday, we don't know what the call is going to be. It can be as simple as an accident with non-injuries, someone stole something, to there's a robbery or shooting," said Nave. "So, what we do is essential to the first responders out in the field to get them the need and information."
If you are interested in learning more about the job, or if you want to apply, here are links to each dispatch centers website with more information.
Owensboro: https://police.owensboro.org/owensboro-daviess-county-central-dispatch/
Henderson: https://www.hendersonky.gov/349/9-1-1-Henderson-Dispatch
Madisonville: https://www.madisonvilleliving.com/madisonville-police-department