DNA match leads to arrest in 28-year-old rape and kidnapping cold case out of Owensboro

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Missouri...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at several points
along the lower Ohio River. The river is forecast to crest in minor
flood at all forecast points later this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Monday the stage was 39.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CDT Monday was 39.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.5
feet on Wednesday. It will then fall below flood stage on
Saturday.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO LATE SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From this evening to late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of numerous sloughs on both sides
of the river occurs.  Flood waters will begin to back into the
lower Wabash River flooding bottomlands in that area.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 33.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.2
feet Thursday. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

DNA match leads to arrest in 28-year-old rape and kidnapping cold case out of Owensboro

  • Updated
  • 0
Robert Shelton mug shot

Robert Shelton mug shot (Catawba County, North Carolina Jail)

Police in Owensboro, Kentucky say a DNA match has closed a decades-old cold case.

The Owensboro Police Department announced Tuesday that an arrest warrant had been served in connection to a rape and kidnapping case that from 1994.

According to OPD, a 19-year-old woman was kidnapped near Brescia University and assaulted in Owensboro back in December 1994, before being taken to Indiana where the assault continued.

In a recent review of the case conducted by OPD investigators, the Indiana State Police Lab was contacted. ISP authorities said they still had DNA evidence from the case on file that was entered before the development of the Combined DNA Index System, or "CODIS."

ISP was asked to reopen the case and to retest the DNA, which developed a potential suspect in the 28-year-old case, OPD says. 

After a DNA match was made through testing, OPD says 59-year-old Robert Shelton was arrested on a warrant by authorities in North Carolina. They say he faces charges of kidnapping, sexual abuse, and rape in connection with the case.

Tags

