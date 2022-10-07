 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...First widespread frost of the season possible this weekend...

Cool surface high pressure will overspread the Quad State today.
North winds may keep temperatures too warm tonight and Saturday
morning for widespread frost. However, patchy frost will be
possible in sheltered areas along and north of a line from Van
Buren Missouri to Paducah and Greenville Kentucky.

More widespread frost is expected Saturday night into Sunday
morning. Temperatures may even dip below freezing in a few areas
in the pre-dawn hours Sunday. Unprotected tender vegetation could
be damaged or killed.

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Dog food needed at Hopkins County animal shelter

  • Updated
  • 0
Hopkins County Humane Society Dog Food

A Tri-State animal shelter remains very low on food for its animals.

Friday morning, the Hopkins County Humane Society shared a photo of three bags of dog food on Facebook.

In the description on the post, the Humane Society wrote:

"This is it! This is all of the dog good we have to feed the 75 dogs currently in our care!  We are desperately reaching out to the community in hopes that some of you could help!"

In the post, the Humane Society ask residents to donate the bags of food directly to their facility, located at 2210 Laffoon Trail in Madisonville.  They can also donate by clicking on this link.

The low supply in feed, according to the post, is due to the continue rise in costs for veterinary expenses.  

The Hopkins County Humane Society is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon by appointment only, with walk-ins available on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If anyone needs more information, they can call 270-821-8965.

Tags

Recommended for you