Dog food needed at Hopkins County animal shelter

A Tri-State animal shelter remains very low on food for its animals.
Friday morning, the Hopkins County Humane Society shared a photo of three bags of dog food on Facebook.
In the description on the post, the Humane Society wrote:
"This is it! This is all of the dog good we have to feed the 75 dogs currently in our care! We are desperately reaching out to the community in hopes that some of you could help!"
In the post, the Humane Society ask residents to donate the bags of food directly to their facility, located at 2210 Laffoon Trail in Madisonville. They can also donate by clicking on this link.
The low supply in feed, according to the post, is due to the continue rise in costs for veterinary expenses.
The Hopkins County Humane Society is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon by appointment only, with walk-ins available on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
If anyone needs more information, they can call 270-821-8965.