Domtar Paper Co. retaining hundreds of jobs in Hancock County with $41M investment

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — A large investment announced Wednesday will keep hundreds of jobs in Hancock County.
Kentucky's governor announced Wednesday that a $51 million investment from Domtar Paper Co. LLC, would retain over 400 jobs in Hancock County.
“Domtar Paper Co. has successfully produced sustainable paper in Kentucky for decades and is positioned for even more growth in the future with this modernization,” said Gov. Beshear. “I want to say congratulations to Domtar on this expansion and thank the company for its longstanding presence in the commonwealth. I’m excited to see the company continue to thrive and grow in Hancock County.”
The project, located at the company’s existing 50-year-old Hawesville mill, will upgrade the current pulper with a modern pulper to gain additional machine capabilities and better service growing markets.
Leaders at Domtar plan to have the expansion fully operational by the end of 2025.